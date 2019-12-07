Reeltown falls in 2A state championship as Fyffe repeats

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Reeltown took the field Friday in search of its fourth state championship in school history. Their opponent? The defending AHSAA Class 2A state champs in Fyffe High School.
It was an uphill battle all game for the Rebels as Reeltown would fall 56-7.
The Red Devils would prove to be too much as they completed a perfect 15-0 season and captured the state championship yet again.
Reeltown was held scoreless for most of the first half before finally getting on the board minutes before halftime when Eric Shaw returned a Fyffe kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
This was Reeltown’s sixth runner-up finish in the state championship, and its first since 2010.
