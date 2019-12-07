Slight chance for rain returns Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A fairly nice weekend is underway! Highs are warming into the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. A random sprinkle could pop up, but most everyone stays dry.
Clouds will thicken up this evening, and lows will settle on either side of 50.
The front from earlier this week lifts back northward tomorrow, bringing the chance for a few showers tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night.
Our next front approaches late Monday, and rain chances are higher Tuesday. We turn sharply colder by the middle of next week.
