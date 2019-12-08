Alabama and Auburn heading to the Sunshine State for bowl games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers are both headed to Florida for New Year’s Day bowl games.
For the first time in the era of the College Football Playoff, the Alabama Crimson Tide will not be one of the Top 4 teams playing for the College Football Playoff Championship.
Instead, the No. 13 ranked Crimson Tide will take on Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.
Alabama, who was ranked in the Top 5 all season long, fell out of the Top 10 to No. 12 after losing to Auburn 48-45 in the Iron Bowl.
Alabama’s two losses this season come at the hands of LSU, who played in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia Saturday, and Auburn. Before their loss at home to LSU, the Crimson Tide had started the season 8-0. They’ve suffered several injuries throughout the season, but none bigger than the one suffered by junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Mississippi State game Nov. 16.
The Crimson Tide enter the bowl season with a 10-2 record and have lost two games before the bowl season for the first time since the 2010 season when the Tide were 9-3 going into the Capital One Bowl game against Michigan State.
The Citrus Bowl between Alabama and Michigan will be played on Jan. 1.
The No. 12 Auburn Tigers will be taking on Minnesota in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.
Auburn enters with a 9-3 record and two wins over a Top 10 team this season (Oregon and Alabama). The Tigers boast a suffocating defensive unit that will be tough to score on.
The Auburn Tigers enter the bowl season on a high note. The Tigers defeated rival Alabama 48-45 in the Iron Bowl, knocking the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff picture.
For the second time in three seasons Auburn enters the bowl season looking for nine or more wins. In 2017, the Tigers went into the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with 10 wins. The Tigers are making their seventh consecutive bowl appearance, all under head coach Gus Malzahn.
The Outback Bowl between Auburn and Minnesota will be Jan. 1.
