Arkansas State and FIU to meet in 6th Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bowl season matchups have been released and with that, includes the 2019 Camellia Bowl matchup.
Arkansas State and Florida International University are the two teams who will play in the sixth annual event.
The Camellia Bowl pits the MAC against the Sun Belt Conference and has never been decided by more than five points. The Sun Belt Conference leads the current series three games to two, including a 23-21 win by the Sun Belt’s Georgia Southern in last year’s game against Eastern Michigan.
The 2019 Camellia Bowl will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 21 from historic Cramton Bowl.
