2 killed in crash outside Maxwell Air Force Base

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash early Sunday morning in Montgomery claimed two lives.
According to Montgomery Police Corporal Tyneshia James, at around 4:30 a.m. officers and Montgomery Fire/Rescue personnel responded to the 1600 block of Bell Street in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, units found the driver and passenger of the vehicle, both men.
James said the victims sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. The crash is currently under investigation.
The 1600 block of Bell Street is located outside of Maxwell Air Force Base.
