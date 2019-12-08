Man hits 74-year-old woman, steals her phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 74-year-old woman is recovering after a brazen robbery in East Memphis that almost cost her her life.
Police say a driver intentionally hit her, then stole her cellphone.
“I have lived in this neighborhood for four and a half years and I take a walk every day and nothing like this has ever happened to me," she said.
The 74-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, was walking on Colonial and Gwynne Road in East Memphis around 3:30 p.m. Thursday when a man came up behind her and hit her with his car.
She wasn’t sure what happened at first.
“I landed on the asphalt street and my head crashed down on the street," she said.
She has injuries to her face, hand and arm.
“There’s not much skin on my right hand some abrasions on my left elbow," she said.
The woman said she saw the man drive off in a black 4-door sedan, possibly a 2004 or 2005 Chevy Malibu.
“I began to scream and ask somebody to help. Finally, a few minutes later a wonderful UPS man arrived. He stopped and said, ‘what happened to you?’ I said, ‘I think a car hit me,’" she said.
We spoke with the UPS driver who was back in the neighborhood on Friday, delivering more packages.
He wasn’t allowed to do an interview but confirmed what the victim said. He said called 911 and stayed with her until help arrived.
The neighborhood Skycop camera captured it all.
Police haven’t released the exact moment the car hit the woman, but you can see the man get out of his car. He went through her pocket, grabbed her Iphone and took off.
“If he had just stopped his car and said, ‘lady, you better give me your phone,’ I would have handed it to him," she said.
The victim is expected to recover.
Police say the suspect’s car has damage on the front driver’s side of the hood and damage to the rear bumper under the drive out tag.
“I’d like him to get caught and punished.”
