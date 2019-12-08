Rain chances have returned for the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grab your umbrella! The chance for rain doesn’t completely go away this upcoming week.
First things first, a few light showers are popping up on radar today. Today won’t be a washout, and many of you will stay dry, but it’s a good idea to glance at the radar before heading out the door. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun here and there. Highs are in the low to mid 60s.
More isolated showers are possible overnight and into tomorrow. Monday’s temperatures will be much warmer in the 70s.
More showers are possible Monday night and early Tuesday ahead of our next front. The cold front will arrive Tuesday afternoon, bringing a good bit of rain and the possibility of a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.
A few showers could linger Wednesday, and much colder air will push into the state. Highs will stay in the 50s for the rest of the workweek.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.