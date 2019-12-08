Saints come out on short end of shootout against 49ers

The Saints defense did a great job of keeping the 49ers in check on the next possession. On third-and-12, the Saints got a great rush off the edge, which forced Garoppolo to step up in the pocket ... right into the arms of Demario Davis for a big sack. Harris had another good return on the punt that followed. He went 25 yards to set the Saints up on the 49ers 29-yard line. The Saints then proceeded to march right back to the endzone. On the first play of the second quarter, Brees found Josh Hill from three yards out to make it 20-7. On the first play of San Francisco’s next possession, Garropolo heaved a bomb down the middle of the field to Emmanuel Sanders for a 75-yard touchdown to make it 20-14 with 14:43 left in the half. On their next possession, the Saints were able to pick up yardage in chunks. Kamara took a handoff and went 17 yards up the sideline. Then, on the next play, Brees dumped it off to Murray and he was able to turn it into a 30-yard gain to set New Orleans up in the red zone. The Saints went 84 yards in 12 plays and the drive was topped off with a patented Brees “leap and extend the ball over the goal line” touchdown. It put New Orleans up 27-14 with 7:29 left in the half.