Area businesses celebrate Computer Science Education Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This week is Computer Science Education Week, aimed at getting students excited about the importance of computer science.
The week is designed to teach and learn computer science and the different skills that come along with it.
Computer Science Education Week is supported by nearly 400 partners and 100,000 educators worldwide. The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is one of those partners, and has a number of events planned to highlight the importance of computer science and opportunities that are available in this area.
Here is a list of events taking place this week:
Friday, Dec. 13th – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at MGMWERX – Esports Tournament
- Goal: Expose local high schools to esports and the ability to launch a program at their school
- Talking Points
- Esports competitions have taken over and Montgomery only has one local team in the AHSAA
- This event will have personnel from PlayVS and AHSAA to provide information to students, teachers and school administration to help start a team at their school
- Esports teams in schools have led to increased courses in STEM in those high schools and also higher test scores
- Students from all over Alabama will be competing against airmen, college students and IT professionals
Saturday, Dec. 14th – 10 a.m. MGMWERX Girl Scouts Cybersecurity Event
- Goal: Bringing cyber security awareness to young girls through the local Girl Scouts organization
- Talking Points
- Beginning of a partnership between women in AFCEA and Girl Scouts
- The Girl Scouts CEO is focusing on STEM areas and this activity allow brownies and daisies the opportunity to earn two cybersecurity badges
- Women IT professionals in the area will facilitate sessions on protecting their data and basic cyber skills
Sunday, Dec. 15th at 2 p.m. – MGMWERX – Raspberry JAM
- Goal: Collaboration between local industry, government units and schools to provide equipment and mentoring to local students
- Talking Points
- ALFA, CGI and MGMWERX have partnered to provide Raspberry Pi devices and mentors to river region high schools
- High school teams will design a system that can be used at their school and with pitch and demo their system to a panel of judges
- A classroom set of devices will be awarded to the winning team
- Great opportunity to expose local students to computer science by providing the latest device and a technical expert from the community
