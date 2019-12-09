Blaze destroys chicken house in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A blaze destroyed a chicken house in Pike County Sunday.
According to the Goshen Fire Department, at around noon units responded to the area of County Road 2222, where they saw flames and smoke coming from the chicken house. They worked to extinguish the fire, calling in assistance from other units in Pike County, Glenwood, and Luverne.
Goshen Fire Department advised there was a substantial loss of property in the fire, including chickens. The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.
