Class Act: Pike Lib teacher calls coming out of retirement a godsend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Math teacher Connie Campbell has been teaching for some time, but that wasn’t the initial plan. She majored in marketing at Troy University, but she knew in her heart that it wasn’t her calling.
Then there was a chance conversation with her mother.
“My mother asked what is it that would just fill you with joy? What would you really want to do if you could do anything? And I said I think I want to teach,” said Campbell.
So she went back to school at Troy and got her certification in Elementary Education. That was in 1980. Campbell taught at Pike Liberal Arts back when her kids were students. Now, she has grandchildren attending there.
She actually retired a while ago but gladly came back this year, calling the opportunity to get back in the classroom a godsend.
“It has given me purpose again and I feel like God put me here as a blessing for me and for these children," Campbell said. "They let me love them and work with them every day. And it just fills me up.”
Pike Lib Headmaster Eric Burkett couldn’t agree more.
“She’s a phenomenal teacher. The kids love her. The parents love her. Anything that she does, she does it with passion. And she only wants what’s best for these kids and it shows,” said Mr. Burkett.
Mrs. Campbell fought back tears from the time she realized that she was being rewarded for all her hard work, work that she still loves so much.
“I’m so humbled by this honor," Campbell said. "Thank you so much for this nice thing. That’s very uplifting for me.”
Students are not allowed to say they can’t do it in Campbell’s classroom. They are taught to say “I can’t do it yet,” because she believes they can learn to work the problems in due time.
And today is your time, Mrs. Campbell! You’re this week’s Class Act teacher!
