Community members and police honor fallen police officer at candle light vigil

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Among the people filled with high emotions who attended the candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer Clardy were those like Mark Kershaw.
He moved here from Florida, where His father died in the line of duty.
"Very upset and very depressed because it brings back a lot of memories from when my dad was killed in August of 1974. The policeman are out to protect us and we’re all family and we all should be respectful to each other regardless of race, creed sexual preference or whatever,” said Kershaw.
Justin Prestidge is a volunteer with Thin Line Support. His mother use to be a first responder and he decided to decorate his truck to honor officer Clardy.
"I want to respect law enforcement and every first responder as possible if one of them is going to get killed or what not at least I can do is show my support and through the community, because he did so much for all of us so why can’t I do a little to help him live on his legacy,” said Prestidge.
And although many people came out to pay their respects at the candlelight vigil, Kershaw said he is hopeful that this tragedy will bring the community closer together.
"We all need to be together not only at this time but throughout the year everyday of lives because it’s important we shouldn’t be angry at anybody, we’re all here for a purpose,” said Kershaw.
