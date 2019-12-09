Community members and police honor fallen police officer at candle light vigil

Community members and police honor fallen police officer at candle light vigil
GF Default - Community members and police honor fallen police officer at candle light vigil
By Stefante Randall | December 9, 2019 at 6:41 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 8:16 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Among the people filled with high emotions who attended the candlelight vigil to honor fallen officer Clardy were those like Mark Kershaw.

He moved here from Florida, where His father died in the line of duty.

READ MORE: Funeral location changes for fallen officers funeral; moved to Mayfair Church of Christ

READ MORE: As community mourns loss of officer, suspect’s criminal case moves forward

"Very upset and very depressed because it brings back a lot of memories from when my dad was killed in August of 1974. The policeman are out to protect us and we’re all family and we all should be respectful to each other regardless of race, creed sexual preference or whatever,” said Kershaw.

Justin Prestidge is a volunteer with Thin Line Support. His mother use to be a first responder and he decided to decorate his truck to honor officer Clardy.

READ MORE: Huntsville Police Department chaplain speaks about loss of officer

READ MORE: ’It never gets easy’: Family of previous fallen Huntsville officer talks grief, healing process

"I want to respect law enforcement and every first responder as possible if one of them is going to get killed or what not at least I can do is show my support and through the community, because he did so much for all of us so why can’t I do a little to help him live on his legacy,” said Prestidge.

Billy Clardy III
Billy Clardy III (Source: Huntsville Police Department)

And although many people came out to pay their respects at the candlelight vigil, Kershaw said he is hopeful that this tragedy will bring the community closer together.

READ MORE: Huntsville police name fallen officer, capital murder suspect

READ MORE: Suspect in Huntsville officer’s murder has extensive criminal history

"We all need to be together not only at this time but throughout the year everyday of lives because it’s important we shouldn’t be angry at anybody, we’re all here for a purpose,” said Kershaw.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.