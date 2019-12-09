Concerts, parade and more to mark grand finale of bicentennial celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The celebration of Alabama’s 200th birthday will end with a three-day grand finale in Montgomery. Several events are planned for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Friday, Dec. 13
7:30 p.m. – Benefit concert with musician and music historian Bobby Horton at the Capri Theatre. (Tickets are $12 for general seating and $10 for Capri members. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.)
Saturday, Dec. 14
10 a.m. - Parade on Dexter Avenue
Noon - Bicentennial Park dedication on the Alabama State Capitol steps
1 p.m. - Alabama Bicentennial Festival (Detailed Schedule)
4 p.m. - Alabama Bicentennial Concert and Finale Presentation on the State Capitol steps. Four-time Grammy winner John Paul White of Florence, “American Idol” winner Taylor Hicks of Birmingham, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Martha Reeves of Eufaula, Wet Willie frontman Jimmy Hall of Mobile and Jett Williams of Montgomery will headline the two-hour concert.
After the concert - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is sponsoring a colorful, high-tech laser light show about historic Alabama moments that will be projected onto the building that houses the Office of the Attorney General.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Time TBD – Encore finale presentation at the Alabama Attorney General Building
Parking Locations:
- RSA Headquarters Parking Deck - 201 South Union St.
- RSA Plaza Parking Deck - 770 Washington Ave.
- RSA Capitol Parking Deck - 101 S Decatur St.
- Alabama Department of Labor (Handicapped Parking) - 649 Monroe St.
- Patterson Field - 1215 Madison Ave.
Planned Street Closures:
- Dexter Ave between Bainbridge Street and S Hull Street.
- Bainbridge Street between Monroe Street and Adams Avenue.
- Washington Avenue between S Union Street and S Decatur Street.
- Adams Avenue between S Union Street and Bainbridge Street.
