Fallen Pelham officer’s hat presented to son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An honor for a fallen Pelham police officer killed in the line of duty ten years ago, and an incredible moment for his son.
December 4 marked ten years since Philip Davis was shot and killed at a traffic stop on I-65.
An honor guard brought Philip’s memorial wreath to his grave site Sunday.
A small, private ceremony was held with his wife, Paula, and children Sarah and John.
Pelham Police said recently, Philip’s ET hat was discovered and recovered from the city garage.
It has Philip’s name written inside. Officers presented the hat to Philip’s son John Sunday.
It was an emotional moment, but one Pelham Police were given permission by the family to share.
