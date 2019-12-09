Former Prattville church employee enters guilty plea

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Prattville church employee who was arrested on child sex charges has entered a guilty plea for second-degree assault, a Class C felony, according to court documents.
John Edgar Harris was arrested in Oct. 2017 at his home related to crimes alleged to have happened in early 2016.
He was later indicted on charges including first-degree sex abuse, facilitating travel for a child for an unlawful sex act, and enticing a child for immoral purposes.
Harris is set to be sentenced on March 19, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.