1 killed in overnight Wetumpka house fire

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Wetumpka Fire Department with an investigation into a fatal weekend fire.
According to the fire marshal’s office, Wetumpka firefighters responded to a blaze at 62 Shadow Wood Place just after 11 p.m. Sunday.
One person died in the blaze, but their name is being held pending notification of family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire marshal’s office confirmed there were no working smoke alarms in the home and urged families to take advantage of a partnership it has with the Alabama Fire College to install smoke detectors free of charge to those in need.
Those interested in a free smoke detector can call 1-800-241-2467 or visit www.alabamafirecollege.org.
