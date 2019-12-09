Montgomery Advertiser president leaving to pursue new opporunities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Advertiser President Michael Galvin is leaving to pursue new opportunities, the Advertiser announced Monday.
Galvin has led the Advertiser for three years. His last day will be Dec. 19.
The Advertiser credited Galvin with turning around the organization’s outlook and increasing local sales revenue annually year over year since he took over in 2016.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working at the Montgomery Advertiser and am proud of the team’s consecutive years of growth in a challenging industry,” Galvin said. “I am also grateful for the relationships my family and I have been able to build in the River Region.”
Advertiser Executive Editor Bro Krift will take over day-to-day site leadership.
Adrianne Dunn, a regional sales director based in Jackson, Mississippi, will lead the sales team.
