Names released of 2 killed in crash near Maxwell AFB

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have released the names of two people killed in a crash outside Maxwell Air Force Base on Sunday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the driver, Sedrick Judkins, 22, and passenger, Christian Miller, 21, both had fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Bell Street. An investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling west on Maxwell Boulevard when it left the roadway and struck a building, Duckett said.
A WSFA 12 News crew found the aftermath of the crash, and it appears the car slammed into a shed next to the McGriff Auto Shop.
No other information about the crash has been released.
