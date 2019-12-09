2 corrections officers on leave after death of inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has placed two corrections officers on mandatory leave after the death of an inmate at Ventress Correctional Facility.
ADOC officials say Michael Smith’s death was the result of an alleged use-of-force incident, which ADOC’s Intelligence and Investigations Division is now investigating.
Smith, 55, was removed from life support and was pronounced deceased at Dale Medical Center on Dec. 5. He had succumbed to injuries he sustained on Nov. 30. His cause of death is pending final autopsy results.
I&I is also investigating the death of a Holman Correctional Facility inmate, 48-year-old Willie Leon Scott, who was pronounced dead on Dec. 6 from injuries he sustained on Dec. 4.
ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn announced Monday that an internal task force has been established to examine inmate-on-inmate violence, as well as alleged excessive use of force by staff. The task force will assess measures including “Tactics and Techniques” reinforcement training programs, health and wellness interventions for correctional officers and staff, additional inmate rehabilitation programs and resources, and the reexamination of enhanced surveillance measures such as the possible use of body cameras by on-duty correctional officers.
