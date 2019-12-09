2 corrections officers on leave after death of inmate

ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn announced Monday that an internal task force has been established to examine inmate-on-inmate violence, as well as alleged excessive use of force by staff. The task force will assess measures including “Tactics and Techniques” reinforcement training programs, health and wellness interventions for correctional officers and staff, additional inmate rehabilitation programs and resources, and the reexamination of enhanced surveillance measures such as the possible use of body cameras by on-duty correctional officers.