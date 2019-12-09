On/off wet weather expected this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is only one accessory that you will need both at the beginning and end of this workweek, and that’s an umbrella! Everything else in your wardrobe will likely change as we go from mild 70s Monday and Tuesday to chilly 50s as early as Wednesday...
First things first: while the chance of rain is basically mentioned each day this week, you are going to want to keep your First Alert weather app handy. No - it does not pour each moment of every day, and some days there will be places across central/south Alabama that see no rain... your app will help you track those passing showers in real time.
A few isolated pockets of light rain have passes through the area this morning, but they are more of a nuisance and likely won’t be impactful today; coverage of rain will remain near 20% today, so a lot of you get through the rest of your day without any issues.
It’s a mild afternoon with high temperatures expected to warm into the 70s... more of the same is expected Tuesday with temperatures peaking near either side of 70° before our next cold front arrives.
Expect more lingering showers Monday night into the first half of Tuesday ahead of our next boundary. Once it arrives, coverage of rain will likely go up, but more numerous to widespread activity is anticipated Tuesday afternoon.
While a few rumbles are possible, no severe weather is expected.
Wet weather fades a bit, but doesn’t completely go away... as temperatures fall back into the 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we will continue to track some on/off showers each day. Again - not a washout or even a guarantee of rain each day for everyone, but parts of our area (~20-40%) we will scattered activity ahead of the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.