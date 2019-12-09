Information sought in fatal double shooting in Tuskegee

One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Tuskegee Sunday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WSFA Staff | December 9, 2019 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:04 AM

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Tuskegee Sunday night.

According to Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James, around 8 p.m. officers were called to the 900 block of Della Sullins Street. When they arrived, they found two men lying on the ground. Both victims, ages 22 and 20-years-old, were taken from the scene to East Alabama Medical Center.

James says the 22-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later. The 20-year-old is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. James is asking anyone with information about this case to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or the Tuskegee Secret Witness line at 334-727-9865.

