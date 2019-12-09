11 treated after chemical reaction at Montgomery facility

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven people have been treated after a chemical reaction incident inside a Montgomery manufacturing facility.
According to Capt. Jason Cupps with the Montgomery Fire Department, the incident took place in the 2700 block of Gunter Park Drive inside the Kinpak plastic fabrication facility. The incident happened after some chemicals became accidentally mixed.
Cupps said the building has been evacuated and crews are working to ventilate the building. Three of the eleven people treated were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening inhalation injuries.
Crews will remain at the scene for the next couple of hours, Cupps added.
While the public is not in danger, officials ask that you avoid this area to allow emergency crews to operate safely.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story previously incorrectly stated the location of the incident. This happened at Kinpak.
