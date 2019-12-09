5 Troy police officers sued by man who accused them of brutality

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of Ulysses Wilkerson is now suing five Troy police officers claiming they violated his Fourth Amendment rights after an arrest in Dec. 2017 that landed him in the hospital.
According to the court documents filed last month, the officers participated in the wrongful seizure, unlawful arrest, illegal assault and excessive use of force which resulted in Wilkerson’s injuries.
A Pike County grand jury hearing in April determined the use of force in the arrest was justified. Wilkerson’s family is asking for one thing, that video of the arrest to be made public.
“Why not let the public see? I mean, if he did something wrong that night, what y’all hiding?" Wilkerson’s mother, Angela Williams, said. "I just want to know what they are hiding. I haven’t seen them because they haven’t shown me. I just wanted, I want to see the videos, y’all got them, turn them over. I want to public to see them.”
Wilkerson is currently sitting in the Morgan County Jail after being charged with capital murder. He’s one of two suspects arrested in connection with the death of Michael Irvin, Jr. in April.
