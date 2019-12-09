Valley teen found dead in car ID’d as 18-year-old Little Caesars Pizza employee

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The identity of a Valley found dead in a car in a Little Caesars parking lot has been identified.
18-year-old Jacob Andrew Neeley was found deceased in a car in the parking lot of a Little Caesars Pizza in the 3200 block of 20th Ave. at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 6.
He was found unconscious and unresponsive. EMS attempted life-saving measures and transported him to EAMC-Lanier Hospital. They were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.
Neeley is an employee at the Little Caesars location his car was found parked at.
Valley detectives are still investigating his death and the results of his autopsy are pending.
