Ala. sex offender arrested after attending Christmas parade

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A registered sex offender who dressed up and went to a south Alabama Christmas parade filled with children has been arrested, according to the Covington County district attorney’s office.
Darrell Sean Campbell was taken into custody at a convenience store on Tuesday morning. He was booked on outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court, according to DA Walt Merrell.
“This warrant doesn’t mean he committed a new offense, but given the amount of attention he drew to himself recently, we are investigating all possible avenues," Merrell said. "Serving him with this outstanding warrant gets him off the street though, until the Court decides how to handle the fact that he missed Court.”
The sex offender caused public outrage when he went to the Andalusia Christmas parade “dressed in an outlandish Christmas outfit, complete with lights and makeup,” Merrell said.
Campbell was convicted in 2010 for first-degree sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison as a result. His mother, Mary Covington, pleaded guilty to witness intimidation in 2011 after the DA said she tried to coerce the victim into not testifying against her son.
Merrell said while SORNA laws do restrict where sex offenders can live and work, and require registration requirements, “they don’t specifically prohibit sex offenders from being at a location where children are present. It all depends on their ‘intent’ at the time.”
"We immediately set out to determine if he broke the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act laws, and that is when we discovered these old warrants,” Merrell said. He acknowledged a failure to appear warrant won’t keep the man in jail for long but added that "if it is determined that he broke the law in any capacity, we will prosecute him to the fullest extent.”
