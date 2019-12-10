BBB: Tips to protect your holiday deliveries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Delivery companies are moving full speed ahead, it’s the busiest time of the year. That means a lot of packages being delivered to homes.
A recent report reveals 11 million homeowners nationwide had a package stolen in the last year. There are some simple things you can do to keep porch pirates away from your home.
“You can track your packages from the time they leave the store until the time they get to your door, so you’ll know exactly when they should arrive,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
If you’re worried about a delivery sitting out all day at your home, check with your work and see if it can be delivered there. If your package does have to go to your home, check and see if a neighbor can scoop it up and keep it until you get home. Here’s another layer of protection.
“You can make sure the package must require a signature. That may cost extra but if you don’t want it just left at your front door, require a signature that either you have to be there or a designated person.”
You also get a lot more consumer protection by using a credit card. Some cards have package protection plans so if it’s lost or stolen they will replace it for free. Police say if you want to make a purchase, those doorbell cameras get many thieves to turn and go the other way before they ever get to your front door.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.