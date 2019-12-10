Coosa County pastors remember fallen officers

ROCKFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - In the drizzling rain Tuesday, Coosa County pastors gathered with law enforcement at the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office to have a word of prayer.
The group remembered and honored the seven killed this year in law enforcement in Alabama, and the most recent, Tuesday in Jersey City, New Jersey.
In our area Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams was gunned down in Hayneville, and Huntsville police officer Billy Fred Clardy lll was laid to rest to Tuesday.
Coosa County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Dr. Jeff Fuller said during the service, “While we celebrate Christmas, families are mourning. The blue light in our Christmas festivities reminds us of those who are protecting us. We must pray they come home safely and alive at the end of their tour of duty.”
Fuller is also the pastor of Rockford Baptist Church.
