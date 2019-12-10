Coosa County welcomes first-of-its-kind medical clinic

ROCKFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - Old building, new clinic.
Coosa County Probate Judge Richard Dean is being credited for playing a major role in getting Accordia Health to take a chance on Rockford, a town of less than 500. The Coosa Valley Medical Center closed the original clinic in 2017 but never said specifically why.
“It became very apparent early that was going to be a huge challenge, and when Accordia stepped to the plate and agreed to do this and really interested in doing this," said Dean.
Two major reasons why this is a big deal in Coosa County: until now, residents had to drive 30 minutes for medical care, and the new clinic is unusual - the first of its kind in Coosa County to offer integrated care.
“Where we can offer both physical health and behavioral health services," said Altapointe Health Associate Executive Director Cindy Atkinson.
Altapointe Health is the parent company of Accordia Health, according to Atkinson.
Atkinson is part of a team of six at the clinic.
“I think that’s one of the wonderful things about this clinic, is our ability to accept Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurance," said Atkinson.
Those who made the clinic see this as a possible catalyst for downtown Rockford.
“A grocery store would be nice to have as well, if we could push towards that," said Coosa County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Scott White.
The locals feel Christmas has come early for them, feeling good and healthy about their new medical clinic after two years of doing without.
Atkinson says they anticipate seeing around 20 patients per day once the clinic gets more established.
