Deadlines to ship your packages in time for Christmas are fast approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whether it’s a Christmas Card, a package full of gifts, or an online order for the holidays, chances are you’re depending on the mail over the next few weeks for something.
As we get deeper into the busiest season of the year for mail carriers everywhere, there are some things you need to know.
The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver more than 20 million packages per day for the remainder of the year. USPS is expecting to deliver roughly 800 million packages this holiday season from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
Nearly two and a half billion pieces of mail including greeting cards are expected to be delivered the week before Christmas, that’s next week!
The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses:
Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 14 — USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express
Dec. 20 — First-Class Mail (including greeting cards)
Dec. 20 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
Dec. 21 — Priority Mail
Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express*
Alaska
Dec. 18 — Alaska to mainland First-Class Mail
Dec. 19 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail
Dec. 21 — Alaska to mainland Priority Mail Express
Hawaii
Dec. 19 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
Dec. 21 — Hawaii to mainland Priority Mail Express
More tips for a successful holiday mailing and shipping season:
• Use free Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes. They are available at local Post Offices or online at usps.com/free boxes.
• Make it easy with Click-N-Ship. You can create shipping labels and pay for postage online at usps.com/ship.
• Schedule a free Package Pickup when the carrier delivers your mail. It’s free regardless of the number of packages. Or, pickups can be scheduled at usps.com/pickup.
• New this year, mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or are more than a half-inch think using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a window clerk at a Post Office. Click-N-Ship customers are unaffected by this change.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.