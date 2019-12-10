2 Dothan officers bitten during man’s arrest

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA) - A 38-year-old Dothan man is being held without bond on assault charges after allegedly biting two police officers.
The Dothan Police Department says the officers responded to the 1300 block of West Main on reports of a disorderly/trespassing call.
Arriving officers found Steven Lawrence and attempted to take him into custody. That’s when investigators say a struggle started that left the officers injured.
Both officers were treated at an area hospital for bites. They’ve since been released.
Lawrence is facing two charges of second-degree assault.
