Former patient testifies she developed drug dependency under Montgomery doctor’s care

The witness said she was having difficultly making an appointment with her current doctor, saw a sign for Stehl's practice, and made an appointment. At this time she was taking Adderall, a stimulant for Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder, which is also a controlled substance. She stated she's been undergoing treatment for this diagnosis for decades. At the time of her first appointment with Stehl she said she didn't receive a physical exam and when she offered to get her medical records - he declined.