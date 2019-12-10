Gap, Motherhood Maternity closing at The Shoppes at EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two clothing stores at The Shoppes at EastChase in Montgomery are reportedly among hundreds expected to close nationwide.
Signs posted at Gap and Motherhood Maternity indicate the stores are having closing sales. Both national retailers have been struggling and have recently announced plans to close about 200 stores each.
According to TODAY, earlier this year Gap Inc. announced plans to shutter about 230 stories in the next two years. Last year, the San Francisco-based corporation had a total of 725 specialty stores (excluding those in China), and the company revealed it saw a 5 percent decrease in the brand’s global sales, according to its 2018 earnings report.
According to Business Insider, Motherhood Maternity’s parent company, Destination Maternity, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year and has plans to close 183 stores.
On Black Friday, a new clothing store opened at The Shoppes at EastChase. Birmingham-based Mountain High Outfitters is located next to Yankee Candle and Ware Jewelers.
