Grayson Valley woman dies in fire trying to save animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Grayson Valley woman has died from injuries she suffered while trying to save her animals during a house fire.
The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Kimberly Jo Ann Jourdan. The fire happened Friday around 4:19 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pentland Drive.
Some of the animals did survive.
Jourdan died at UAB Hospital Monday afternoon.
Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman says make sure your home has a working smoke detector and ‘get out, stay out.’
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
Some of the animals were taken to Advanced Veterinary Care in Vestavia Hills. Three dogs still need to be adopted, two of them are special needs.
Anyone who is interested should contact Casey Daniel Pugh on Facebook.
