Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says it busted another cross-border tunnel after arresting a group of four migrants. The agency says agents in Nogales, Arizona, made the discovery on Sunday after a camera operator spotted the migrants. The agents who made the arrest traced their trip and came across a tunnel that traveled from Nogales, Mexico, to Nogales, Arizona. It was just 50 yards east of another tunnel that was discovered last week, although that one was incomplete. The Border Patrol says it worked with Mexican authorities to trace the tunnel to Mexico and that it has since destroyed it. This was the fifth tunnel discovered this year in the Tucson Sector, which covers large swaths of Arizona.