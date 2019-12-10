Opelika school employee on leave after student assault allegation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee at Carver Primary School in Opelika has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to school system officials.
The school system declined to speak further on the matter.
The Opelika Police Department confirmed it received a complaint around 3 p.m. Monday from a parent stating their child had been assaulted by a staff member at the school.
An investigation was immediately opened by Opelika police in partnership with the Department of Human Resources and Opelika City Schools.
Opelika police declined to release any details on the case, including any names, ages or relationships “due to the sensitive nature of the case, along with the maintaining of the integrity of the investigation.”
Law enforcement did ask that anyone with firsthand information about the incident call the Opelika Police Department (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-8665.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.