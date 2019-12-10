Police: Mother involved in exchange of gunfire that led to 5-year-old’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says a family dispute that led to a 5-year-old being shot and killed Saturday involved his mother.
Smith did not say if the mother fired the fatal shot, but the Jefferson County District Attorney is discussing charges of some sort against mother.
The incident occurred at 33rd Terrace N. and F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive.
Officers arrived to find 5-year-old Ta’narius Moore unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
According to police, the mom and another woman who was also a family member of the little boy, were in an altercation and began firing weapons at each other.
A suspect is in custody.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.