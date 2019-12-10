Police: Suspect robbed store, fired gun into air as he fled

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with first-degree robbery in connection with a business robbery in November.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, the robbery happened at a store in the 8000 block of Vaughn Road. Michael Lee Russell Jr. is accused of stealing items from the store and, when he was confronted in the parking lot, firing shots into the air as he fled.
Russell was arrested Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged.
