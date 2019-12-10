Rain, sleet, snow hitting north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Rain showers, sleet and light snow will continue through the evening hours with some very light accumulation possible on grassy areas.
No significant travel impacts are expected but a few overpasses and elevated roadways may become slick. Precipitation will end around midnight and we will dry out quickly into Wednesday morning.
With the sun coming out early and breezy winds, roads should dry out quickly.
Wednesday will be a very chilly but sunny day with high temperatures in the low 40s.
Cool temps in the 50s will round out the week with more rain showers likely on Friday.
Weekend forecast looks ok for now with highs staying in the 50s and a few showers will be possible Saturday.
