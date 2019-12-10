Teens charged with shooting into Eufaula apartment

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Chattahoochee Courts Housing Development.
According to the Eufaula Police Department, officers responded to Chattahoochee Courts on the night of Dec. 2 to investigate gunshots. Several bullets had entered an apartment and one person sustained minor injuries from a gunshot to the wrist.
The teens, both male, were arrested Tuesday and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and first-degree criminal mischief. Police say they are both students at a school system not related to Eufaula City Schools.
The suspects are being held on a $12,500 bond each. According to police, more arrests are pending.
