Teens charged with shooting into Eufaula apartment
By WSFA Staff | December 10, 2019 at 4:00 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 4:00 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Chattahoochee Courts Housing Development.

According to the Eufaula Police Department, officers responded to Chattahoochee Courts on the night of Dec. 2 to investigate gunshots. Several bullets had entered an apartment and one person sustained minor injuries from a gunshot to the wrist.

The teens, both male, were arrested Tuesday and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and first-degree criminal mischief. Police say they are both students at a school system not related to Eufaula City Schools.

The suspects are being held on a $12,500 bond each. According to police, more arrests are pending.

