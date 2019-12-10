Toys For Tots coming up in Georgiana

Georgiana, Ala. (WSFA) - ’Tis the season! Georgiana’s 7th annual mayor’s Toys for Tots is only a few days away.
Georgiana mayor Jerome Antone says this year’s Toys for Tots is set for Dec. 19 at the town’s nutrition center. It begins at 6 that night.
Mayor Antone says he’s encouraging everyone to bring a toy for kids that night. The mayor recalls the first year he started this in 2012, the nutrition center collected around 1,500 toys and 60 bicycles. The mayor says the program typically brings out 100 children from local and surrounding areas
“The reason why I do it for the kids and the youths of this community is because I can remember when I was a young kid folks, you know, they invested in me as a child so I just want to give back to the children in my city,” said Mayor Antone.
The Georgiana Nutrition Center is located at 308 Palmer Road.
