Turning wetter and colder as Tuesday progresses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready, a major drop in temperature and rise in rain chances is expected during the day Tuesday. Most of you will walk out the door to mild conditions and just a few light showers, but things will change soon...
We start the day on the warm side of the front, meaning temperatures will warm from pre-dawn 60s to near 70° at our highest point (around lunchtime). As a strong cold front rolls through the state, temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s by later this afternoon, and a stout northwest wind along with numerous showers will make it feel even colder.
Bottom line - it will be uncomfortably cool, windy and wet today, so prepare yourself for these changes before walking out the door this morning.
Wet, cold weather continues tomorrow night and Wednesday morning, with leftover showers gradually ending Wednesday.
We’ll note that the rain will likely mix with or change over to light snow across the far northern sections of Alabama - this will all stay well north of our area, we do not expect any wintry weather anywhere close to central or south Alabama.
Another front rolls in late Thursday into Friday; expect more cool, wet weather. We warm up over the weekend; highs Saturday and Sunday will rebound into the 60s.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.