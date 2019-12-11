Abused cat in Shelby Co. continues to beat odds during recovery

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A cat in Shelby County is working to beat the odds.
The initial doctor’s report for Mercy was grim. They were trying to treat an infection after someone tried to declaw her and then put some type of chemical on her paws. Animal advocates say the cat was rescued after someone saw a driver toss her from their vehicle.
She’s now taking her first steps outside her cage and continuing recovery at a foster home.
“She’ll stay in foster care until she’s able to get the strength back she needs to be a normal cat. The jumping, the having fun, playing - that sort of thing. The foster is really good about rehabilitating the cat. We have all the confidence in the world that this cat will be ready in the next two months for adoption," said Rita Bowman with Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue.
Animal Advocates at Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue say through fundraising that Mercy’s previous medical bills are paid. She will still have weekly doctor visits and they’re collecting money for that. You can contact Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue if you’d like to donate or Montevallo Animal Clinic.
They’re also still asking people to come forward with information about who might have done this to Mercy.
