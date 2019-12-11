Autauga County Sheriff’s Office looking for car break-in suspects

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects they say were caught on camera breaking into two vehicles.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the suspects unlawfully entered two vehicles in the area of River Burch Drive and stole a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun from the vehicles.
The sheriff’s office says the suspects’ vehicle is a white four door car.
The suspects are also believed to be involved in the unlawful breaking and entering of vehicles in the areas of Laurel Hill Drive, Pine Level Ridge and Hummingbird Drive in Autauga County.
They may still be armed with the stolen 9mm handgun. Anyone who comes in contact or has information about the suspects is urged to use caution and contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500.
