Butler County Schools superintendent writes heartfelt letter

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Butler County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Strycker is leaving for to become the superintendent of a school system in Jackson County, Mississippi. But before leaving, he left a heartfelt letter on the Butler County Schools website.
It’s titled “Until We Meet Again” and in it Strycker says that saying goodbye to the students of Butler County over the last week has been emotional.
He called it, "one of the hardest things I have had to do in my 30-year career,” and said, “I love these kids with all my heart and feel a sense of family with many of them.”
Back in September, when Strycker announced he’d taken a job in Jackson County, Mississippi, of the Butler County students he said, “I’m most proud of the relationship with those students.” Strycker said he’s still rooting for them to be successful.
Strycker hit a brick wall with the failure of his school property tax hike proposal earlier this year, contributing to his taking of another job.
In his letter posted onto the website, he says change isn’t easy, but it’s something he feels needs to be done for the children.
“We have come a long way, but I would encourage the school system to continue to push forward – our students deserve our very best!” he said.
Butler County School Board President Lois Robinson called Strycker one of the best superintendents she’s ever worked with.
Strycker ended his letter by saying, “Until we meet again, my wife Debra and I say goodbye and best wishes.”
A successor has not yet been chosen for Strycker’s position.
