Dry this afternoon, rain returns tomorrow evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A chilly day is in store for us. Rain is slowly tapering off this morning, and by this afternoon skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will warm to the 50s, but a breeze will make it feel cooler at times.
We'll stay dry through the first half of Thursday, then a low chance for rain chances returns in the evening as moisture from the Gulf lifts north into our area. Cloudy skies and off-and-on scattered rain will stick around through Friday evening.
The weekend looks good! Besides the possibility for a few lingering showers coming to an end early Saturday, we'll stay dry and comfortable, with temps in the 60s, both Saturday and Sunday.
Another front will bring rain early next week.
