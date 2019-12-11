‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought after bank robbery in Crenshaw County

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted in a bank robbery in Dozier.
According to Crenshaw County EMA Director Elliot Jones, the suspects fled law enforcement on foot after wrecking their vehicle just north of Brantley on Highway 331. They ran into the woods behind Vinny’s gas station just north of Brantley.
Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Jackson said both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Alabama Department of Corrections search dogs and state troopers are assisting deputies in the search.
Jackson said the suspects’ car tag is registered in Montgomery
Jones said anyone in the Brantley area is asked to lock their doors and watch for anyone suspicious. Residents of Old Brantley Luverne Road, South Carter Road, and Brunson Chapel Road are asked to pay close attention to anyone coming out of the woods and report the information to 911 immediately.
