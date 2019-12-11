Employee charged with stealing from Montgomery business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is facing charges after police say money was taken from deposits of a Montgomery business.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Brenda Jean Haggan, 46, is charged with theft of property first degree.
Duckett says the business owner reported to police cash had been stolen from multiple deposits. Haggan, an employee, was identified as the suspect.
An arrest affidavit identified the business as Marcos Pizza, located on Atlanta Highway. According to court records, Haggan is accused of taking over $15,000.
Haggan was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged. She was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $15,000 bond.
