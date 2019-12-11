2 inmates paroled, 14 others denied in Tuesday hearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted two paroles and denied 14 others following hearings Tuesday. Of those denied parole, three are considered violent offenders, according to the ABPP.
The three violent offenders include:
- Jeffrey Lee Horrison - Sentenced in 2008 to one year, six months in prison for second-degree robbery in Colbert County. In 2011 he was sentenced in Colbert County to 10 years for possession of a pistol after being convicted of a violent crime. The TimesDaily newspaper reported Oct. 21, 2018, that Horrison was indicted the previous month for third-degree escape. He was sentenced in January 2019 to five years, five months for a 2016 drug possession case in Colbert County. He has served only one year, two months of that five-year sentence.
- Laura Faye Mallard - Sentenced in 2012 to three years in prison for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property in Lawrence County. WAFF-TV in Huntsville reported April 27, 2011, the Lawrence County Sheriff said Mallard went to a residence and “broke into a vehicle and storage building on the property.” She was sent back to prison in 2016 for three years for second-degree theft of property and drug possession. She was sentenced on Dec. 20, 2018,to five years for criminal possession of a forged instrument. Mallard has served only 11 months of that five-year prison term.
- Marcelino Castillo - He’s been sent to prison twice for trafficking drugs and had already been paroled once. In 2003 he was sentenced to 14 years for trafficking methamphetamines in Houston County, and two years for drug possession in Geneva County. He was paroled in 2006 but was sent back to prison in 2014 for 16 years for again trafficking methamphetamines, two more convictions for drug possession, manufacturing controlled substances and being a violent criminal in possession of a pistol, all in Houston County. Castillo has served only five years, seven months of that 16-year prison sentence.
Others denied parole include William Matthew Henson, Earnest James Cotton Jr., Matthew Lee Crew, Ian Edward Brock, Ahmad Rashad Morrow, David Culverhouse, Jerry Neal Gulley, Russell Ray Reed, Cody Joseph Williamson, Darrell Lamont Burks, and Joe Gerald Weaver Jr.
Those granted parole include Dustin Scott Boyd and Tammie Ellis Bowling.
