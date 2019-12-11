Mesa Air: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $12.2 million.
On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were 36 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 36 cents per share.
The regional airline posted revenue of $187.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $47.6 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $723.4 million.
Mesa Air expects full-year earnings to be $1.50 to $1.80 per share.
Mesa Air shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.26, a drop of 20% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA