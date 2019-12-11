Montgomery Humane Society wraps gifts to raise money for its mission

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has kicked off its annual Wrap it Up campaign.
The campaign is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year.
“All the funds that we raise go right back to the animals for heartworm treatment, spay and neutering,” said Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society. Last year, the Wrap it Up campaign raised $30,000.
Volunteers and staff members will be wrapping gifts every day through Christmas Eve, in a storefront adjacent to the Shoppes at EastChase office.
“We make it easy for people who live in the community. You can just come on in drop off your presents, you get to pick out the paper, we have all the boxes, all the tags, all the tissue, you just tell us how you want it wrapped and we’ll do it for you,” said Turbert.
EastChase is pet friendly, so you can bring your pets to help pick out your wrapping paper!
